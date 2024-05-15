Park City baseball falls to Timpanogos state championship redemption game

The team got a second shot at victory in the double-elimination 4A playoffs after losing to Timpanogos 3-2 Monday, May 13.

The Miners beat the Crimson Cliffs Tuesday, May 14 2-0, before they faced Timpanogos for a second time. But, they were outscored 9-7, despite scoring 4 runs in the seventh inning.

Timpanogos played Snow Canyon Wednesday afternoon in the finals for a rematch of the second-round.

