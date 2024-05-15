© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City baseball falls to Timpanogos state championship redemption game

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 15, 2024 at 5:31 PM MDT
Park City was pushed out of State Championship contention after losing to Timpanogos May 15.
Nate Gendron
Park City was pushed out of State Championship contention after losing to Timpanogos May 15.

Park City baseball is out of contention for a state championship after falling to Timpanogos High School for a second time Wednesday, May 15.

The team got a second shot at victory in the double-elimination 4A playoffs after losing to Timpanogos 3-2 Monday, May 13.

The Miners beat the Crimson Cliffs Tuesday, May 14 2-0, before they faced Timpanogos for a second time. But, they were outscored 9-7, despite scoring 4 runs in the seventh inning.

Timpanogos played Snow Canyon Wednesday afternoon in the finals for a rematch of the second-round.
Tags
Park City High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver