Tooele solar facility to provide power for Park City, Deer Valley resorts

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:18 PM MDT
A portion of the largest solar installation in New York City is seen in the borough of Staten Island in New York, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.
Seth Wenig
/
AP
A portion of the largest solar installation in New York City is seen in the borough of Staten Island in New York, Wednesday, July 18, 2018.

A solar company has reached commercial operation in Utah after the completion of a solar facility in Tooele County.

The facility will provide 80% of Deer Valley Resort’s power and allows Park City Mountain Resort to run off 100% renewable energy from the local grid.

Elektron Solar announced Wednesday it will serve Salt Lake, Park City, Summit County, Utah Valley University, Park City Mountain and Deer Valley.

The company has contracts with PacifiCorp under Rocky Mountain Power.

The solar facility was contracted under Utah’s Schedule 34 and allows qualifying customers to contract with the Elektron Solar to have renewable energy obtained on their behalf.

The company is expected to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 19,700 homes each year.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver