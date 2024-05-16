New water treatment plant now serving Park City faucets

Park City’s 3Kings Water Treatment Plant began pumping drinking water into the local distribution system Tuesday after state regulators signed off on its operating permit.

Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee said the project, which has been under construction for the last five years, will significantly improve the quality of water flowing from the Judge and Spiro mine tunnels.

“The water coming out of Judge and Spiro has metals that exceed levels for stream water and drinking water,” McAffee said.

Almost half of Park City’s water supply comes from abandoned mining tunnels. The plant started treating water in October, but it was only discharged into the ponds at the golf course.

“This week on Tuesday we hit the start button and started pumping drinking water into the city’s distribution system,” McAffee said.

McAffee called it a significant milestone.

“I’m extremely proud of my team and all the consultants,” he said. “And all the hard work, all the dedication of past mayors and councils, and just the support and patience of the community as we’ve gone through this long, long process.”

The water treatment plant is still getting some finishing touches including landscaping along Three Kings Drive and next to the golf course.

A ribbon cutting celebration and community open house is planned for June 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.