Park City lacrosse one step closer to defending title

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 20, 2024 at 4:23 PM MDT
Park City Girls Lacrosse will play Maple Mountain in the 5A semifinals Tuesday, May 22.
Miners Girls Lacrosse
Both Park City lacrosse teams will play in the 5A championship semifinals games this week for a chance to defend the state titles.

The girls team beat Highland over the weekend, 20-4.

The Miners will play Maple Mountain Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. If the team wins, Park City heads to the finals at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman Friday.

They’ll play the winner of Tuesday’s Olympus and Brighton game.

The Park City boys lacrosse team will also play in the 5A semifinals this week after beating East High School 13 to 8 on Saturday.

The boys squad will face off against Olympus at Westminster Wednesday at 12 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play the winner of the Brighton and Northridge game.
Tags
Park City High School Sports
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver