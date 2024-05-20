Park City lacrosse one step closer to defending title

The girls team beat Highland over the weekend, 20-4.

The Miners will play Maple Mountain Tuesday, May 21 at 8 p.m. If the team wins, Park City heads to the finals at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman Friday.

They’ll play the winner of Tuesday’s Olympus and Brighton game.

The Park City boys lacrosse team will also play in the 5A semifinals this week after beating East High School 13 to 8 on Saturday.

The boys squad will face off against Olympus at Westminster Wednesday at 12 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s championship game.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will play the winner of the Brighton and Northridge game.