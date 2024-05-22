Park City Girls Lacrosse advances to 5A finals
The 2024 5A Girls Lacrosse State Championship game looks eerily familiar to last year’s as Park City and Olympus prepare to face off in a rematch.
The Miners took on Maple Mountain last Tuesday, May 22 night in the semifinals, scoring 10 goals in the first half and another 8 in the second to win 18-5.
Olympus beat Brighton 12-11 in its semifinal matchup Tuesday to advance to the finals.
Now, Park City is hoping for a repeat of last year’s final game at Zions Bank Stadium where they beat Olympus 12-8.
The girls will play at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23.