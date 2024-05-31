© 2024 KPCW

Park City seeks help registering life-saving devices

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published May 31, 2024 at 4:52 PM MDT
Automated external defibrillators or AEDs are medical devices to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.
Adobe Stock
Automated external defibrillators or AEDs are medical devices to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

Park City is asking for help registering life-saving devices so they can easily be found in an emergency.

Automated external defibrillators or AEDs are medical devices to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. They analyze a person’s heart rhythm and deliver an electrical shock to restore it to normal.

However, the locations of these life-saving devices are often missing, inaccurate or not detailed enough to find in an emergency. So, the Park City Police Department is working with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to register these devices using an app called PulsePoint. In the app, businesses or organizations can enter information about the AED location and any accessibility concerns.

Businesses and organizations with questions can contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Communications Director Gus Sandahl at gustaf.sandahl@summitcounty.org.
