Park City trails below Mid Mountain ready to go

In Park City just about all trails below the Mid Mountain Trail, which hovers around 8,000 feet, are ready for recreation, according to Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Anthony.

“Our crews have been out there and super busy getting all those blown down trees from the winter out of the way,” Anthony said. “Upper Jenny’s still has some good-sized patches of snow. Mother Urban is good to go. Mid Mountain itself is holding significant areas of snow, many of this on the ski runs. It’s kind of typical where it gets packed down by the groomers all winter, it stays later into the summer.”

Outside of an occasional snow crossing in some areas, Anthony said trails are also ready in the northern portion of the Snyderville Basin, including Glenwild and Summit Park.

Trails in Round Valley have been dry for several weeks. In the Heber Valley, nearly everything is usable outside of the upper elevations of the WOW Trail, Anthony said.

A lot of trails in the Wasatch Back are multi-use, meaning they are open to mountain bikers, hikers, trail runners and even horses.

To share the space, downhill hikers and mountain bikers should always yield to uphill hikers. Bikers are also expected to yield to hikers or trail runners.

If horses are on the trail, all other parties should yield right-of-way.

Unless areas are designated as off-leash, Park City trails require dogs to be leashed.

More information about trail conditions and etiquette.