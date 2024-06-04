Mining History Association to host its annual conference in Park City for the first time

The Mining History Association is an organization for those interested in the history of mining and metallurgy. Members include historians, geologists, miners, university professors and more.

In partnership with the local Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History and the Utah State Historic Preservation Office, the association is hosting its annual conference in Park City June 5 to 9. It’s the first time the conference has been held in Utah and the association has deemed the visit a “must for all lovers of mining history.”

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History Founder Sally Elliott said almost 100 people are expected to attend the conference. She said participants will be able to visit many of Park City’s historic mining sites. A field trip on June 7 will tour the restored Daly West headframe, Ontario #3 shaft and hoist houses, the Silver King Coalition mine, the Spiro tunnel and the Judge Alliance mine site.

“Park City Mountain will be running the Town Lift for the Mining History Association members to go up to the Silver King,” Elliott said. “They'll get to have tours of all the sites up there.”

Participants can also go on a historic Glenwood Cemetery walking tour June 8. Another all-day tour of the Eureka/Tintic Mining District, west of Santaquin, Utah, will take place June 9. Association members will see the Chief Consolidated mine site and its largely intact hoist house and machine shop, the Eagle and Blue Bell mine ore bin, and other key historic sites.