Park City Council using special meeting to finalize Bonanza Park 5-acre plan

The city council is focused on preparing a request for proposals, or RFP, for the five acres of municipal-owned land at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Kearns Boulevard.

On Wednesday the council is tasked with refining the details for the RFP.

The council’s discussion will focus on potential housing and parking preferences for the land, commercial and outdoor space expectations, and the involvement of the Kimball Art Center.

Park City purchased the five acres in 2017 for nearly $20 million, with a plan to establish the site as an “arts and culture district” that would include new headquarters for the Kimball Art Center and the Sundance Institute. As the price tag grew to over $100 million, the city council eventually abandoned the plan.

The city hit the reset button last year and began a new planning process involving advisory committees and open houses for public input.

Park City published a request seeking to pre-qualify development teams interested in building the project. It’s open until July 26. Those that make it past the first evaluation stage will be invited to bid for the RFP.

After the city selects a developer through the RFP process, the next step will be to get the project’s design approved by the planning commission.

Wednesday’s meeting is a work session, the council will not be voting. It’s scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall.