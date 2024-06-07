Park City Hospital to host third installment of female athlete speaker series

The event is set for Tuesday, June 11 and will feature Intermountain certified athletic trainer Robyn Hase and physical therapy manager Marlene Hatch.

Hatch explains the class focuses specifically on the female athlete and provides tips for injury prevention and better performance.

“We really want to address the female body specifically, and the changes that they make a go through, and the need for stability and posture and posterior chain strengthening to help these females be successful and prevent injuries, but also to maximize their power and strength.”

Tuesday’s presentation will go through multiple phases of an athlete’s training, Hays says.

“We're going to go through when you can start strength training, and that is not to be afraid to add weight. And now we want to really be conscious of that girls are in the gym just like their peers are their male peers.”

Hays says strength training is one of the best ways for female athletes to prevent injuries.

“With our female athletes we definitely see more we call patellofemoral pain or knee pain. We're seeing a lot more ACLs, which has kind of been the buzzword the last couple years.”

Avita Meyer, who played lacrosse at Dartmouth and is an assistant coach for the Park City High School girl’s lacrosse team is the featured guest speaker.

She will talk about how her own strength training prevented season-ending injuries.

The free event begins at 6 p.m. at the Blair Education Center at the Park City Hospital.