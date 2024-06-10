Habitat for Humanity, Park City Board of Realtors team up for annual fundraiser

Three years ago Park City Board of Realtors began its Hats Off To Community Housing fundraiser to support Mountainlands Community Housing Trust and the HOPA Project.

The board’s CEO, Jamie Johnson said this year, the organization has decided to combine forces with Habitat for Humanity for a special event in June.

Johnson said it's a way for both organizations to save money and spread more information.

“We are able to bring the vendors and the community leaders that we have had as part of our event to [Habitat for Humanity’s] event and make them aware of what's going on and what they have to offer through Habitat for Humanity.”

This year, Habitat’s Overall Ball and the Hats Off To Community Housing fundraiser on Saturday, June 15, will support Habitat’s Homeowners Program.

The Park City Board of Realtors will sponsor a cocktail party and silent auctions at Legacy Lodge at Park City Mountain Village.

The Overall Ball includes a gourmet three-course dinner and a live auction.

Tickets for the cocktail hour only are $150. Or tickets for the entire event including cocktails, dinner and other festivities, are $250 each.

The dress code for both events is “construction glam,” so pull out your best bedazzled overalls.