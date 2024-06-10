Park City expands Old Town free parking areas through June

Park City previously made the China Bridge garage free through June 29 to help ease the project’s impact on Main Street businesses.

The city has now expanded the free-parking holiday to include all paid lots in Old Town.

That includes street parking on Main Street and Swede Alley, Bob Wells Plaza, North Marsac and Galleria lots, along with the Brew Pub lot at the top of Main Street. Parking time limits will continue to be enforced.

Park City Special Events Manager Jenny Diersen said some signs in Old Town may still say paid parking, but patrons will receive a free parking message if trying to pay.

Park City moved to expand free parking in Old Town at the request of the Historic Park City Alliance, which represents local businesses on Main Street.

Free parking does not include special events like Park Silly Sunday Market June 16, 23 and 30, and Savor the Summit June 22.

Special event parking rates can be found here.

Download the Go Park City parking app.