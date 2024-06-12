PC Sailing athletes podium at North American Championships
Park City Sailing Association’s youth athletes braved the breezy waters of Long Beach, California, in the 2024 Tera North American Championships.
On Sunday, June 9, Park City’s Elizabeth Eden finished first for the females in the Tera Sport class gold division.
In the Pro class, Park City Sailing athlete Court Maloof sailed into third with PCSA’s Asher Baurley in fourth and Emmett Ford in fifth.
Baurley was also named sportsman of the event.