PC Sailing athletes podium at North American Championships

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:40 PM MDT
Park City Sailing Athlete at the 2024 Tera North American Championships June 8-9.
Park City Sailing Association
Park City Sailing Association’s youth athletes braved the breezy waters of Long Beach, California, in the 2024 Tera North American Championships.

On Sunday, June 9, Park City’s Elizabeth Eden finished first for the females in the Tera Sport class gold division.

In the Pro class, Park City Sailing athlete Court Maloof sailed into third with PCSA’s Asher Baurley in fourth and Emmett Ford in fifth.

Baurley was also named sportsman of the event.
