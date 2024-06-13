Hive Family Collective to host first-ever family 'FUNdrasier'

Hive Family Collective is a nonprofit organization that operates as a network for parents to connect, learn and share the challenges and joys of raising children.

Hive Co-founder Sarah Hutchinson says programs through the organization help parents feel more confident and less alone in the parenting journey.

“So we are able to give all of our programming away for free, we don't charge, and this is why we are coming together to raise some funds this weekend.”

Hive will host its first-ever family “FUNdraiser” at City Park in Park City on Saturday, June 13 at 4 p.m.

Programs Director Kayla Kantor says the event is all ages.

“It is a family fun, kid friendly festival where we're having live music from Mountain Town Music, numerous bands, we're having food and beer for purchase from Auntie Ems, Offset Bier and Pizza Underground, to lots of kids games.”

Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 per family and include an opportunity drawing ticket.

Outside picnics are welcome.