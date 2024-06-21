Salt Lake City 2034 bid is ‘mature’ according to IOC commission

The IOC’s Future Host Commission, which evaluates potential hosts for future Olympics, gave Salt Lake City 2034 high marks in a detailed report made public this week.

The document was sent to all IOC members, who’ll vote in July whether or not to award another Winter Games to Utah.

The commission called Salt Lake City’s bid “exciting” and “mature.” The report highlights organizers’ government support and commitment to using existing or temporary venues.

It says a future Olympics would accelerate “local ambitions linked to climate action,” expand youth participation in winter sports, and align with a potential new sports and entertainment district in downtown Salt Lake City.

IOC members are scheduled to vote in Paris on July 24, which is Pioneer Day in Utah. Park City Mayor Nann Worel is part of a delegation including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall that will travel to France for the election.

Worel is thrilled to represent Park City on the world stage. She’s also curious to see the logistics for the Summer Olympics that will begin with an opening ceremony along the Seine river days later.

“How does the transportation system work? How does security work?” Worel said. “We’ll be in the room when the IOC votes on July 24 and so I’m anxious to witness history on that day and actually be part of that. Park City has a seat at the table. Park City is very important to the Games in 2034 and I’m looking forward to putting our best foot forward.”

The vote is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Paris, which is 3 a.m. in Utah. Worel said the city is planning a celebration for July 24 to celebrate the Games award.

Before the election Utah organizers will give a presentation to all IOC members June 26.