Xfinity internet outage affects thousands in Park City, Salt Lake City

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published June 24, 2024 at 11:22 AM MDT
Ethernet cables are seen near a patch panel.
Jenny Kane/AP
/
AP
Ethernet cables are seen near a patch panel.

Thousands were without internet in Park City Sunday during an Xfinity outage. The company is attributing the outage to “network damage.”

On Sunday around 4 p.m. Xfinity reported more than 2,000 outages in Park City and along the Wasatch Front.

Xfinity, a subsidiary of Comcast, said on its website the company’s network suffered “sustained damage,” but did not offer any other details about the cause of the outages.

According to Downdetector, an online platform that tracks telecommunication services, Xfinity customers across the country reported internet problems as well.

Data from Downdetector shows reports of Xfinity outages declined steadily to average levels Monday since peaking around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Xfinity said Parkites may still experience internet outages Monday. The company is working to resolve the issues.
