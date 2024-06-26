Park City Council dedicating Thursday meeting to Bonanza Park plans

The council will begin Thursday’s meeting with a discussion about the Bonanza Park Small Area Plan, which is a strategic blueprint for the neighborhood bordered by Park Ave., Kearns Blvd. and Deer Valley Dr.

One key plan recommendation is to create a new mixed use zone to guide future growth.

The zone would include a density bonus that allows developers to build up to 45 feet, if they offer defined community benefits, such as public outdoor space, affordable housing, or underground parking.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the city council and planning commission are scheduling a joint meeting to refine the details.

“This is a relatively urban area at the bottom of a box canyon that has traffic and congestion, but it can also be incredibly vibrant,” Dias said. It can be a locals’ area. It can be connected in a way that it isn’t today.”

Several property owners in the neighborhood have approached the city about redeveloping. The new rules are designed to encourage private developers to help Park City build the walkable, livable Bonanza Park it envisions.

A public hearing is scheduled for the small area plan Thursday. No vote will be taken, and the discussion will be continued to the council’s July 11 meeting.

The second item on Thursday’s agenda is about the city’s plans to develop an empty five acre site in Bonanza Park into a mixed project with housing, commercial space, and a new home for the Kimball Art Center.

The city is aiming to finalize details to submit a request for proposal, or RFP, later this year.

The meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.