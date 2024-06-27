Local artists celebrated across Park City this weekend

Every month from March to September, nine local artists are selected to present their artwork at the Miners Hospital community building in City Park. Curated by long-time artist Peg Bodell, she chooses a variety of artists to display work in the three-story building.

“Artists come in all different sizes, shapes, they have different needs,” Bodell said. “So, there are some artists that this is a real opportunity for them to have a different exhibit space. So different artists – it might not work for them. Maybe they need a gallery, maybe they need to be in PC Create rather than doing this sort of thing. So, I really try and mix it up.”

The work of the Miners Nine artists will be on display Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

The monthly Park City Gallery Stroll will happen Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and features more than a dozen galleries from Park City’s Main St. to the William Kranstover Galley in Peoa.

Park City Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder says this month will feature the Summer Scavenger Hunt.

“The Gallery Association has been doing different things this year to really add some new energy to the strolls and you're going to be searching for specific artworks, Scudder said. “And if you fill out a whole scavenger hunt form, you get entered to win a $250 gift card. So, there is incentive. It's a great opportunity to bring kids to the gallery stroll. It’ s a really accessible way to introduce art to many different people. And it's also a fun date night idea.”

Create PC, which is a local artist collective hosted by the arts council will have its opening reception for the newly remodeled gallery space on Friday. Forty-five Summit County artists are represented in the space, located just off Kearns Blvd. The show will be up through this fall.

A third event will be held featuring the work of several local artists, including Mitch Bedke, and David Winegar on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Elevated Interiors in Kimball Junction.