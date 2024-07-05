Park City announces Fourth of July parade awards

Park City’s annual Fourth of July parade drew thousands of locals and visitors, who lined up chairs on Main Street to watch.

More than 70 entities participated in this year's sustainable stars and stripes-themed parade with awards given to participants in six categories

Community spirit awards went to floats from the Park City Community Foundation and the National Ability Center.

Sarah Ervin / KPCW A child participates in the Park City Community Foundation's award-winning entry in the 2024 Park City Fourth of July parade.

The foundation hosts Live PC Give PC every year, raising millions for local nonprofits. It’s participated in the parade for 14 years and this year members were decked out in neon orange walking with signs promoting Live PC Give PC 2024.

The National Ability Center’s work empowers people living with disabilities. The center’s parade entry included a vintage police car leading a passel of supporters holding a “The NAC loves Park City” sign.

The Frog Prince and Spa Depot of Utah floats won the humor and funk award. Local metal sculptor Zafod Beatlebrox built the Frog Prince art car from an old motor home. The float features the face of a giant green frog that has big purple lips and wears a gold crown.

The Spa Depot was a first-time entrant in Park City’s parade. Its float featured a “mobile patio” with two empty hot tubs, pool floaties, and a dancing duck mascot. Those on the float were decked out in matching duck-patterned apparel.

The WILS Foundation described its parade entry as a simple float, with red, white and blue banners. But the wilderness skills group wowed the crowd with its addition of a live band and earned the crowd engagement and community favorite award. A crowd of Park City High School Mountain Bike Team students followed the float on their bikes.

Kristine Weller The WILS Foundation's entry in the 2024 Park City Fourth of July parade featured a live band.

The annual youth award went to the Park City Ice Miners and Park City Soccer Club. The Ice Miners’ float featured young athletes with hockey sticks, roller blades and rubber pucks. The Soccer Club topped a flatbed trailer with turf, pop-up goals and suspended soccer balls.

Four organizations shared the heritage, traditions and history award: Park City Police with its 1977 open police jeep; Park City Fire, with a color guard, engine and ambulance; the Egyptian Theatre’s colorful “Rock of Ages” promotional float; and the Park City Sailing Association with its new powerboat.

Deer Valley, which has made 43 parade appearances, entered a float made from used decorations and recycled materials to earn the environmental and sustainability award. The resort shared the honor with the Stein Collection. Its "Bee Stein Sustainable!" float featured a large bee with flapping wings, natural flowers and a melting star ice sculpture watering the flowers.

Although not every float could win an award, all contributed to the jovial and increasingly popular Park City parade.