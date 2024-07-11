$75K high-impact grant awarded to People’s Health Clinic

The announcement was made on Wednesday, June 10, at the annual grant celebration at Park City Mountain’s Red Pine Lodge.

The more than 2,000 members of Women’s Giving Fund vote every year to decide which of three local organizations should receive the annual high-impact grant.

The fund started in 2014 when 1,000 women donated $1,000 each, raising an endowment of $1 million. This year’s $75,000 grant to the People’s Health Clinic was the largest ever awarded. People’s Health Clinic provides free health care to the uninsured in Summit and Wasatch counties.

When accepting the award, Women’s Health Director Dr. Tonja Bodnar stood next to the mom-to-be who was featured in the finalist video, members saw before casting their votes. They were also joined on stage with the patient’s newborn daughter Ataña.

“I have delivered 1000s of babies I've performed 1000s of surgeries,” Dr. Bodar said. “I don't quiver. This is quiver-worthy. You are incredible. Thank you.”

People’s Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining says the money will be used to elevate the women’s health program.

“Right now we've got Tonia Bodnar working at max capacity along with her other women's health practitioners,” Leining said. “Where I feel like we can bring the program to another level is by adding a community health worker who can really do attentive, detailed follow-up with our patients. So, when Dr. Bodnar wraps up with the patient, the community health worker would then go in and make sure that individual has everything they need to succeed.”

Mackenzie Moran / Park City Community Foundation The three girls who announced the recipient of the 2024 Women's Giving Fund Grant weren't even born when the grant was created.

People’s Health Clinic last won the grant in 2019.

Sue Banerjee, the Executive Director of PC Tots who won the award last year, said PC Tots also won the first Women’s Giving Fund grant ten years ago. The funding she says can be life-changing for both women and children.

“PC Tots allows children to have a head start in life being kindergarten ready. It allows women who want to work to be able to flourish in their chosen careers, and ultimately create intergenerational wealth. That's what we're doing.”

The other two finalists in this year’s voting, Mountain Mediation Center and Summit Community Gardens/EATS, each received $25,000.

After the winner was announced, an anonymous donor came forward and offered an additional $50,000 match to support each of the runner up organizations, up to $25,000 each. Every donation made to the Women’s Giving Fund between now and July 31, will be matched with a donation to Summit Community Gardens/EATS and Mountain Mediation Center.