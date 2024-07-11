© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Homestake Road construction continues

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 11, 2024 at 2:31 PM MDT
Homestake Road runs between Park Avenue and Kearns and is a central connection within the Bonanza area. The first phase of construction to improve Homestake began Friday, June 28.
Parker Malatesta
Homestake Road runs between Park Avenue and Kearns and is a central connection within the Bonanza area. The first phase of construction to improve Homestake begins Friday, June 28.

The first phase of the Homestake roadway project is underway in Park City.

Construction crews will be installing a 15-inch storm drain underneath the sidewalk in front of the Blind Dog restaurant.

Future improvements to the road will include parallel street parking, a multi-use path and a sidewalk along the road.

Crews will be working on the project overnight with closures to Kearns Boulevard/state Route 248 eastbound from state Route 224 to Bonanza Drive starting at 8 p.m Friday.

The roads will reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver