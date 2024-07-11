Homestake Road construction continues

Construction crews will be installing a 15-inch storm drain underneath the sidewalk in front of the Blind Dog restaurant.

Future improvements to the road will include parallel street parking, a multi-use path and a sidewalk along the road.

Crews will be working on the project overnight with closures to Kearns Boulevard/state Route 248 eastbound from state Route 224 to Bonanza Drive starting at 8 p.m Friday.

The roads will reopen at 7 a.m. on Saturday.