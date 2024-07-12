© 2024 KPCW

Park City enacts ban on fireworks, open flames

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 12, 2024 at 1:09 PM MDT
A map of Park City limits where the fire ban is in effect.
Park City Municipal
A map of Park City limits where the fire ban is in effect.

As wildfire danger increases across the state, Park City is prohibiting fireworks and open flames in city limits.

The Park City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday that bans fireworks and open flames within city limits. The restrictions are in effect through November.

Fire crews say wildfires remain one of Park City’s most dangerous natural hazards, posing a risk to thousands of homes and businesses. The above-average precipitation over the past two winters has increased the amount of fine fuels prone to starting wildfires, including tall grasses, shrubs and branches.

The Summit County Fire Warden increased wildfire danger in the area to “very high,” the second highest warning level.

Park City Councilmember Jeremy Rubell said it’s important for residents to follow the rules.

“We’re at very high fire danger, and it’s very important, these things go bad quickly,” Rubell said. “So we’d love everyone’s participation and support of the ban. And if you do see open flames or what not, please report it.”

The ban approved Thursday does not apply to permitted firepits, gas stoves or charcoal barbeque grills.

Residents can apply for a fire operational permit through the city’s building department. Those would be the only exceptions allowed.
