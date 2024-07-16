Pickleball, pool top list of Park City recreation’s busy summer capital project list

Park City Municipal has issued a Request for Proposals for a private developer to build a 12-court pickleball facility on a city-owned property between the Ice Arena and the US Ski and Snowboard building at Quinn’s. Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher said the city chose this route after voters turned down a bond last November to build additional pickleball courts in town.

“I think the goal of the city or one of the ideas is can we get a facility built by using city land but we're not putting additional tax dollars into it. As part of that proposal they, the submittals, had asked what kind of city resources do they need? So, we'll see what additional resources the city may or may not put into a facility.”

Park City Municipal A rendering of the aquatic upgrades.

The facility won’t be a city building but will be open to anyone who wants to pay to use it.

Plans for the new aquatic facilities at the PC MARC (Park City Municipal Athletic Recreation Center) could get started this fall and based on community feedback, Fisher said the approved plans could change a bit.

“One of the things we've had a lot of public input, which has been fantastic, a lot of the lap swimmers were wondering whether it's an opportunity to expand the lap pool from six to eight lanes, Fisher said. “And working with the architect, we think we can squeeze a lane in 25-yard pool in there, which will be a big improvement for the community. We are pricing that out now in the hopes that our budget would be able to cover that.”

Work is also progressing on the new community center in City Park. The city council recently approved a contract amendment with the project’s designers and the project, Fisher said, will return to the planning commission in a couple of months.

“We'll be going to them in September to preview that project, see what kinds of issues they have,” he said. “But hopefully we can get through the planning process and start that project a year from this August.”

Meanwhile, play on the tennis and pickleball courts at the PC MARC will be limited as crews repaint all the indoor and outdoor courts. Fisher said the courts haven’t been resurfaced since the MARC was expanded in 2011.

The work he said will be done in phases.

“We'll do two tennis courts, two pickleball courts at one time,” he said. “Then we'll move to the three courts that are under the bubble. Those will get done. And then the other bank, we have two tennis courts, two pickleball courts, and then the last phase will be indoors.”

Two more capital projects this summer include adding shade at Prospector Park and a redo of the Creekside bike park near the Park Meadows fire station that will include more skill features.