Parkites gather for celebration of life honoring Tina Lewis

Lewis died unexpectedly at home on May 23. She was 78.

She moved to Park City in 1977 and had served the community ever since.

Lewis was first elected to the Park City Council in 1979 and served through the 1980s. She would go on to be the first full-time director of the Park City Arts Festival, now known as the Kimball Arts Festival.

She is also credited with helping to bring the Sundance Film Festival and the 2002 Winter Olympics to town.

In 2023, Lewis was awarded the Myles Rademan Spirit of Hospitality Award. The honor is given annually to a community member who strives to make Park City a better place.

Lewis is survived by her husband, James, and two daughters.