Park City, Boulder, Sante Fe on shortlist of future Sundance host cities

Earlier this year Sundance asked cities to show organizers why the 40-year film festival should leave Utah.

The nonprofit announced Friday it has selected six finalists: Atlanta; Boulder, Colo.; Cincinnati; Louisville, Ky.; Sante Fe, N.M., and Park City and Salt Lake City in a dual bid.

The Sundance Institute selection committee will visit each finalist city in the coming weeks to further explore their abilities to host the festival.

Sundance Film Festival Director Eugune Hernandez says their primary focus is the experience for filmmakers.

“We think a lot about, we talk a lot about - what will the artist experience be? That’s the fundamental, that’s the grounding. It starts from the artists. From there, we of course look at operational aspects, financial aspects.Do the values of the community and the city align with Sundance and its long stated mission of supporting diversity, inclusion.”

Hernandez said they’ll also be considering how to best reach audiences.

“How can we be the best bridge for the artist to the audience? And so that factors into these values and this ethos of making sure the festival is accessible,” he said.

Park City and Salt Lake City call their pitch: “Two Cities. One Experience.”

The vision for future festivals involves expanding screenings and events outside Park City. The Utah committee leading negotiations with Sundance says it can provide the $4 million in financial assistance the festival currently receives through government entities, as well as $2 million cash and in-kind support from local, corporate, foundation and individual donors.

Other cities including Atlanta and Boulder have also offered financial packages to lure Sundance from its Utah home.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel said the new plan leverages what has worked for the last 40 years. “From the beginning, this has been an all-hands-on-deck approach to keep Sundance in Utah and that is reflected in this exciting new vision,” Worel said.

Earlier this year Sundance announced its intention to explore leaving Park City after the 2026 festival when the festival’s existing contract expires.

The nonprofit has cited COVID-19 financial hardships and a rapidly-changing entertainment industry as reasons to hit the reset button.

Sundance plans to make a final decision about relocation by the end of this year or early next year.