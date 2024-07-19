Park City’s Transit to Trails program returns this weekend

Shuttles will depart from 1376 Munchkin Road every 30 minutes starting at 8 a.m. for hikers and 9 a.m. for other riders. The last shuttle leaves at noon.

Shuttles will return from the Bloods Lake Trailhead on the half hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Park City Municipal encourages users to coordinate with drivers on return times. Riders should also plan to arrive 10 minutes before their scheduled shuttle.

The shuttles can take up to six bikes at a time.

Reservations are strongly encouraged, though walk-up riders are allowed if there’s room.

The shuttles are bike and dog-friendly.

Book a shuttle here.

