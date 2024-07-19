© 2024 KPCW

Park City’s Transit to Trails program returns this weekend

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published July 19, 2024 at 2:14 PM MDT
Mountain bike season is nearing.
pavel1964 - stock.adobe.com
/
252942745
Mountain bike season is nearing.

Park City’s Transit to Trails program returns this weekend. It’s a public service that takes hikers and bikers from a central location in Park City to the Mid-Mountain, Bonanza Flats and Bloods Lake Trailhead.

Shuttles will depart from 1376 Munchkin Road every 30 minutes starting at 8 a.m. for hikers and 9 a.m. for other riders. The last shuttle leaves at noon.

Shuttles will return from the Bloods Lake Trailhead on the half hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Park City Municipal encourages users to coordinate with drivers on return times. Riders should also plan to arrive 10 minutes before their scheduled shuttle.

The shuttles can take up to six bikes at a time.

Reservations are strongly encouraged, though walk-up riders are allowed if there’s room.

The shuttles are bike and dog-friendly.

Book a shuttle here.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller