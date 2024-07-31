© 2024 KPCW

Survey says Parkites concerned about water, traffic

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:24 PM MDT
Old Town, Park City, July 31, 2024.
Parker Malatesta
Old Town, Park City, July 31, 2024.

According to a new survey, Park City residents report a strong sense of personal and community wellbeing. Locals also have some concerns.

The Utah Wellbeing Survey from Utah State University involves 50 cities across the state.

Residents are asked about their quality of life and concerns about the future of their areas.

Park City recorded just over 100 responses, representing a small sample of the total population.

There were strong scores for safety, connection with nature, living standards and mental and physical health.

Residents say areas with room for improvement include the perception of Park City’s rapid population growth. However, Census data shows the area’s population has slightly declined since 2021.

Other worries include water supply and quality, traffic, climate change, open space, air quality and affordable housing. A majority of respondents listed those issues as either a “moderate” or “major” concern.

Survey data shows residents want more public transit options. More investments in pedestrian-friendly infrastructure was also requested with 98% of respondents saying their personal vehicles are their primary modes of transportation.

There’s also a desire for more affordable shopping options targeted at locals, rather than tourists.

Explore all of the survey data here.
