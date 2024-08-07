Hotel Park City, Walgreens bus stops closed for improvements

This week the Hotel Park City and Walgreens stops are closed for repairs. They’ll reopen Monday.

Earlier this year Park City secured federal, state and county grants to improve bus stops throughout the community. Two stops near Fresh Market on Park Ave were completed last month.

The city plans to enhance ADA access and add amenities at about 70 stops in three phases.

Phase one, which includes the 19 stops, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.