© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hotel Park City, Walgreens bus stops closed for improvements

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 7, 2024 at 4:32 PM MDT
Crews will be making improvements to the Walgreens stop on Iron Horse Dr. through Monday, Aug. 12.
Google Maps
Crews will be making improvements to the Walgreens stop on Iron Horse Dr. through Monday, Aug. 12.

Park City is upgrading 19 bus stops before the end of the year.

This week the Hotel Park City and Walgreens stops are closed for repairs. They’ll reopen Monday.

Earlier this year Park City secured federal, state and county grants to improve bus stops throughout the community. Two stops near Fresh Market on Park Ave were completed last month.

The city plans to enhance ADA access and add amenities at about 70 stops in three phases.

Phase one, which includes the 19 stops, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver