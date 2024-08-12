© 2024 KPCW

Deer Valley hosts open house for proposed employee housing on Bonanza Drive

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 12, 2024 at 2:04 PM MDT
Map of the Ski Rail site.
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley is hosting a community open house Tuesday to share plans about a new workforce housing project in the center of Park City.

The proposed housing development called “Ski Rail” would provide 200 beds for the resort’s workers at the intersection of Bonanza Drive and Lower Iron Horse Loop Road.

On Tuesday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Deer Valley is hosting an open house at the site, which currently houses an old gas station.

The open house will include a guided walk-through of the area along with early concept designs.

Deer Valley Resort

The Park City Planning Commission must approve the project before any building can begin. Deer Valley has not yet initiated that process with the city.

The Ski Rail site is a close walk to bus stops and Homestake Road, where Park City is constructing a new affordable housing development.

Deer Valley is required to build workforce housing under a letter of intent signed with Park City last year. That relates to the resort’s plans to expand the Snow Park base area with hotels and commercial space.

Plenty of parking is available on site for the open house Tuesday. The resort asks those interested in attending to RSVP online.
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta