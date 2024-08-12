Park City crews removing brush to reduce wildfire risk through August

Alpine Forestry crews will be woodchipping from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Aug. 23, except on Sundays.

No prescribed burns are planned for this project.

The goal is to reduce the risk of wildfires by cleaning up areas called defensible space between structures and potential wildfire fuels like trees, grasses and shrubs. Crews will work to thin out the brush and slow any potential fire from quickly spreading from the ground to the tree canopy.

Forestry crews will be working in a few areas considered part of the wildland urban interface deemed conducive to a large-scale wildfire event that would threaten the community. Those areas include the Ontario Mine bench on Marsac Avenue, Mountain Ridge Court near Meadows Drive, the Walker Webster tank near Daly Avenue and the water tank on Iron Mountain.

Some temporary trail and road closures may be required in these work areas.