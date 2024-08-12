Park City Education Foundation celebrates two new preschools

Through a variety of fundraising efforts including the Red Apple Gala and Running with Ed and community partnerships, PCEF president and CEO Ingrid Whitley said the foundation can fill in the gaps where the district can’t provide.

“Park City Education Foundation funds and supports educator-powered initiatives that inspire all students within Park City School District to reach their academic and lifelong potential,” Whitley said. “We've been doing our work for nearly 40 years, so we're excited to do it one more year.”

The foundation offers eight signature initiatives including PC CAPS and CTE or Career and Technical Education programs. It also supports first generation college students and teachers with classroom grants.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Education Foundation President and CEO Ingrid Whitley Listen • 9:26

As property owners see their property taxes increase this year, Whitley said all the money raised through the foundation stays in Park City.

“$170 million of our education tax dollars, paid through both income and property tax, actually leave and go to other communities, given the recapture,” Whitley said.

“The reason we exist is to kind of fill that gap and ensure that the district has the funding it needs for discretionary programs like the ones I've mentioned. So, please consider giving," Whitley added. "I realize it's a little confusing in terms of how our schools are funded but it's an important way that we supplement the things that we need to keep our schools strong.”

The foundation has also helped support the school district’s preschool and before and after school programs since 2011. The new community centers at two of the district elementary schools celebrate their grand openings on Monday, Aug. 19.

“Our whole community should really be excited and thrilled that these community centers’ preschools are opening at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin,” Whitley said.

“The community passed the bond that built these centers, and everyone's invited to join and celebrate. We're excited to be part of this ribbon cutting," Whitley added. "It starts at 4 p.m. at Jeremy Ranch. It's going to be short and will also involve a tour of the facility, which is exciting. And then there's another ceremony at McPolin at 5:30 p.m.”

More information on how parents can add their children to a waitlist for thepreschool and after school care programs can be found on the Park City School District's website.