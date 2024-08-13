KPCW to host annual free concert in the park

Put on in conjunction with Cole Sport, the bash is free and fun for the whole family with face painting and balloon animals.

Participants are encouraged to pack a picnic and bring their favorite beverage, chairs and blankets for a night of local music at Park City’s City Park. Food and drinks will not be for sale at the event.

Parking is limited so please carpool, ride the bus or bike.

Music is from 5 to 9 Friday night.

The bash also serves as a pre-party to the station's 2024 Summer Pledge Drive, a week-long fundraising event beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.