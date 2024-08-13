© 2024 KPCW

Registration open for Miners Day Bark City 5K

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 13, 2024 at 4:11 PM MDT
.
David Wood
/
Adobe Stock
.

Get your pup ready to run, or walk, for the Miners Day Bark City 5K.

Hosted by Park City’s Twilight Rotary Club the annual Miners Day fun run is a “time yourself” event and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to local animal rescue organizations Fetch and Rescue Ranchito.

The event will start and finish at City Park next to Miners Hospital. The route runs along the historic Rail Trail.

All participating dogs will get a goody bag and the first 100 humans to pre-register will receive a t-shirt.

A free breakfast in the park will be available after the event.

The race begins at 8 a.m. A link to register is available here.

The Miners Day Parade will follow the 5K and breakfast and the annual Running of the Balls begins after the parade.

