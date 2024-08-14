Billionaire’s controversial Treasure Hill home up for historic review

Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince and his wife Tatiana are planning to build a 10,000-square-foot home on King Road overlooking Main Street.

At city hall Thursday, planners will go through a historic district design review to ensure the home complies with the historic nature and character of Old Town.

A consultant hired by the city determined that the home’s modern industrial architectural style is appropriate for the area. Prince’s team has repeatedly discussed how the project was modeled after historic mining structures in town.

One issue planners have noted involves a portion of the home’s roof. It must be removed to match the massing of other nearby homes.

Along with other conditions, the city planning director could move to approve the home Thursday . It could also be denied, or the decision could be delayed to a later date.

The historic review is procedural, and does not involve the city council or planning commission.

The Prince home has been the subject of public scrutiny and some neighbors claim they have been harassed for their opposition.

Nextdoor neighbor and leading critic Eric Hermann is the subject of two lawsuits led by Prince.

In a letter to the planning department ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Hermann says the proposed structure “is simply too big for a historic residential area.”

Prince’s lawyer Bruce Baird says they hope to break ground on the project next year, with the goal of finishing construction by the end of 2026.

After the historic design review, the last step for Prince is to get building permits from Park City.