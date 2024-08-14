Deer Valley to build new Park City workforce housing by 2027

At an open house Tuesday, Deer Valley staff and consultant architects shared early concepts for a new employee housing development on property along Bonanza Drive near the Rail Trail.

Preliminary designs show the potential for up to a four-story building with total units ranging from 201 to 262.

The exact unit configuration and architectural design has not been finalized.

The resort is considering dorm-style two-bedroom units and single occupancy rooms. Under the initial plan, several bedrooms would connect to a larger living and dining area along with storage space.

Deer Valley hasn’t settled on a projected number of parking spaces but said it doesn’t intend to give every resident employee a spot. Workers will be encouraged to utilize public transit, which is easily accessible from Bonanza Drive.

Diane Knispel, who lives near the project site, says outside of general concerns about parking and noise during construction, she supports new workforce housing in the area.

“I think they need it, and I think that’s a great idea,” Knispel said.

The housing project called “Ski Rail” would sit on the edge of Bonanza Park, a neighborhood that is primed for redevelopment in the coming years.

Deer Valley Vice President of Workforce Housing Willa Williford said they hope to complete construction before the 2027 ski season. Williford expects the housing to be at capacity each winter. However, she said the resort could lease extra rooms to outside workers each summer.

Employees would be expected to pay no more than 30% of their income for the seasonal housing.

Deer Valley is required to build 67 workforce housing units as part of a letter of intent signed with Park City last year. That relates to the resort’s plans to expand the Snow Park base area with hotels and commercial space.

Before any construction can begin, Deer Valley will need to secure planning approvals from Park City government officials.