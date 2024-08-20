New loop trail complete and new trails coming for dog park

The first loop trail was recently completed and more work is set for the basin’s most popular dog park.

Basin Recreation District Director Dana Jones said the new mile-plus long trail in Silver Creek Village is ready for use.

The developer, she said, built the first paved trail as part of the development agreement.

Jones said this new trail makes a loop of that and forms a perimeter around the open space.

“It's a loop trail, soft surface. So, it gives you the opportunity to do a big loop on the paved trail that existed, and then on this soft surface trail. We're very excited about that. It's kind of a precursor to some of the things that we hope to put there in the future,” Jones said.

The future of the Silver Creek Village park is still to be determined.

Basin Rec has considered putting a multi-million-dollar bond on the ballot to build more amenities, but has held off for now, after a survey last year showed a majority of voters were against it.

Work is now underway near the most popular trailhead in the basin, Run-A Muk, which Jones said will bring improvements to the off-leash dog park.

“It is a very popular dog park, and oftentimes people are parked down both sides of the road, because the small parking lot that's there is full," Jones said.

"So, we are building a second parking lot for Run-A-Muk, and it's going to have a restroom in it, and be able to really take that overflow of cars off the road and put them in a parking lot. And there's going to be a couple new trails that will connect it into Run-A-Muk,” she added.

Jones noted that there may be temporary gaps in the fencing along the Olympic Parkway and users are asked to stay on designated trails and keep their dogs in sight.