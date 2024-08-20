Park City High School girls soccer prepare for second region match

Monday, Aug. 19, the Miners beat Stansbury 3-0 in its first region game.

The team is coming off a successful 12-0 region record last year and a battle for the 4A State Championship where they fell to Green Canyon 2-0.

The Park City High girls soccer team has won five state championships, with the most recent title in 2005.

Wednesday’s game at Cottonwood High School kicks off at 3:30 p.m.