Park City High School girls soccer prepare for second region match

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 20, 2024 at 4:47 PM MDT
The Park City High School girls soccer team is looking to win its sixth state championship Friday.
Anthony DiCicco
The Park City High School girls soccer team fell to Green Canyon in the 2023 State Championship game.

Park City High School girls soccer will face off against Cottonwood in its second region match of the season Wednesday, Aug. 21.

Monday, Aug. 19, the Miners beat Stansbury 3-0 in its first region game.

The team is coming off a successful 12-0 region record last year and a battle for the 4A State Championship where they fell to Green Canyon 2-0.

The Park City High girls soccer team has won five state championships, with the most recent title in 2005.

Wednesday’s game at Cottonwood High School kicks off at 3:30 p.m.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver