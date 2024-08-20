Park City High School girls soccer prepare for second region match
Park City High School girls soccer will face off against Cottonwood in its second region match of the season Wednesday, Aug. 21.
Monday, Aug. 19, the Miners beat Stansbury 3-0 in its first region game.
The team is coming off a successful 12-0 region record last year and a battle for the 4A State Championship where they fell to Green Canyon 2-0.
The Park City High girls soccer team has won five state championships, with the most recent title in 2005.
Wednesday’s game at Cottonwood High School kicks off at 3:30 p.m.