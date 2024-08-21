Park City planners to review height exception for DoubleTree hotel redevelopment

The plan for the DoubleTree site, formerly known as The Yarrow, includes hotel rooms, condos, affordable housing and commercial space (learn more about the project here).

The height of the new development, which still needs to be approved by Park City officials, is under 45 feet.

However, the area is zoned for a maximum building height of 35 feet. The Park City Planning Commission will meet Aug. 28 to determine if it should allow an exception for the increased height.

About two dozen people went to the open house Tuesday where developers argued the benefits of their proposal and why it should be allowed to build above the permitted height.

Nearly 40% of the project would be publicly accessible open space. The development would also include a new 12-foot wide sidewalk along Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard.

Greg, a Park Avenues Condos resident who preferred only to share his first name, says the project would be an improvement compared to the existing hotel.

“I love it," he said. "Having a condo across the street since 1975 and when they first built this, this was a grand entrance into Park City. But that was 1977 and it’s very dated. But this now looks like a great idea, particularly the open space around the outside… I hope the city goes along with the height easement that they’re wanting.”

Thaynes resident Pam Bloom agrees.

“I think it’s really exciting and it’s definitely an upgrade to what’s here,” Bloom said. “I think the city would be kind of silly to stop this kind of building from happening, because I think it’s what we all want to see instead of parking lots and cement.”

The Park City Planning Commission will meet on the project Aug. 28, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting agenda will be available Friday.