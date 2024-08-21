Park City to establish new committee to distribute nonprofit funding

The new committee would be charged with making recommendations to the city council about grants to local nonprofits.

Park City gives money to a handful of nonprofits for a variety of services, from trail maintenance to child care to Spanish language news reporting.

Grant applications are scored by in-house staff at City Hall but that responsibility would shift to the new committee if it is approved.

According to city documents, the committee would have five to seven members who would be required to either live, work, volunteer or own property or a business in Park City limits. A majority of members will need to have their primary residence in Park City.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel would make committee appointments for three-year terms, which requires final approval by the city council.

On Thursday the council could move to approve the guidelines for the new committee. Residents can give their input at the meeting before the vote.

Later in the meeting the council will get an update on environmental regulations and the Utah Legislature.

It’s scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The meeting agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.