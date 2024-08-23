What you need to know ahead of Park City Miners Day

As the longest-running event in Park City, the 129-year celebration honors the town’s mining legacy and begins with a 5k run and pancake breakfast Monday, Sept. 2.

The Bark City 5k is a fundraising run organized by Park City Twilight Rotary and a portion of the proceeds benefit local animal rescue organizations.

There is no race registration fee but donations are encouraged. The self-timed race begins at 8 a.m.

The fun run is followed by the annual Running of the Balls, a race of 15,000 golf balls through a chute that cuts across three blocks of Main Street.

Those interested in participating can purchase balls online, or on site ahead of the 10:30 a.m. event.

After the Running of the Balls, local businesses and organizations will take part in the Miners Day Parade, which features the Park City Rotary Club’s citizens of the year as grand marshals.

A community fixture since 1896, the parade meanders down Main Street and ends at City Park. Among its highlights are fire trucks, cheerleaders, bands and other community organizations.

Three awards of $1,000 are up for grabs in the categories of best mining theme, most original or creative and best overall entry.

Political candidates and government entries can enter the parade but are not eligible for an award.

Parade applications are due Thursday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.