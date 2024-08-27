KPCW announces new general manager after national search

Last spring, the KPCW Board of Trustees hired a national recruitment firm to search for a new general manager. Through this process, the board determined the best candidate was already serving in the role.

“Juliana Allely has been doing a fantastic job as interim GM since Renai Bodley’s departure in May,” said Robert Holmes, chairman of KPCW’s Board. “Through a comprehensive search process, we realized that we already had the most qualified candidate doing the job, and in discussions with the staff we confirmed that bringing someone in from the outside was not in the best interest of the station.”

Allely is a Certified Public Accountant who has been KPCW’s director of finance for almost a decade. Previously, she was a senior audit manager specializing in nonprofit clients at Deloitte and a staff auditor at Mahoney Cohen in New York City.

She and her husband Dave moved to Park City 18 years ago. In the years since, their family has grown to include their two daughters. She said she has witnessed growth and change across the Wasatch Back and at KPCW as well.

“It has grown tremendously. When I started, our news team was Leslie Thatcher, Rick Brough, Lynn Ware Peak, a part-time person and that was it,” she said. “Now we've got four full-time reporters. We're hiring a Spanish language reporter, we have a managing editor, a news director, and Leslie Thatcher, of course, is still here as senior news director.”

KPCW’s development, digital and production teams have expanded as well. As GM, her many plans include expanding the station’s digital reach and enhancing KPCW’s app.

“Radio, I hope, will never go away, but we have to meet the consumers where they are and not everybody listens,” she said. “A lot of people just want to go to their phone or to their device and consume specifically. So I want KPCW to be one of those places that people go.”

KPCW Allely in her "Wonder Twins" Halloween costume in 2023.

She said the station is committed to delivering daily news and information to residents in Summit and Wasatch counties.

“I'd also really love to cultivate a human interest side of radio,” she said. “I'd love to expand our live music offerings. We had Wyatt Pike in the station during one of our recent summer pledge drive hours, which was so cool. You could just feel the vibe and the energy to have a live musician in the production booth which was just great.”

Allely is known for bringing the vibe and energy to the station with her legendary Halloween costumes. Last year, she and her husband sported matching Wonder Twin ensembles with shiny thigh-high purple boots.

“My favorite is still an homage to Eddie Van Halen,” she said. “After he passed away, my husband and I dressed up. I was David Lee Roth, he was Eddie Van Halen and it was just terrific. This was five years ago but I still feel like one of my hamstrings is impacted from trying to do the amazing David Lee Roth jump kicks.”

Allely is ready to jump right in and build upon the legacy of her predecessors.