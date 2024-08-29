Park City Police aim to educate about bike laws, new 15 mph speed limit

Amid concerns about whizzing e-bikes, the Park City Council approved a 15 mph speed limit for all pathways earlier this year.

New signs have since been installed along popular byways, including the Rail Trail, Poison Creek Trail and the Farm Trail.

Park City Police don’t plan on handing out tickets to those moving fast. Officer Adam Butler says it’s an opportunity to educate the public about proper trail etiquette.

“Your speed should probably be below 15 mph,” Butler said. “If you are going to pass a person who’s moving slower than you, make sure you make yourself known with some sort of notification. If you have a bell on your bike, if you can whistle or call out ‘passing on the left’ or ‘on your left.’ That will help other people be aware that you’re about to pass them so they don’t turn suddenly in front of you and cause a crash.”

Police also want locals to be aware of the state’s bike laws.. Officer Mike Carillo says one notable rule is that anyone under the age of 14 cannot operate an e-bike without parental supervision.

“We’re making sure that children under 14 years old are observed by their parents,” Carrillo said. “We are making sure that everybody’s wearing a helmet. Although there is no law saying that you have to wear a helmet, it’s always good safety.”

More information about local bicycle laws can be found here.