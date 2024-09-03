Park City seeks members for new nonprofit funding committee

The nonprofit services advisory committee was established by the city council in August to play a vital role in determining how Park City funds support local nonprofits.

Committee members can be Park City residents, workers, volunteers, property owners or business owners.

Any employee or board member of a nonprofit likely to apply for grant funding from the city is not allowed to sit on the committee, under the rules approved by the city council.

Committee members are expected to serve three-year terms and attend up to four meetings annually.

Once the committee is established, members will create guidelines, evaluate and interview grant applications and make funding recommendations to the city council.

The council has final approval over nonprofit funding.

The city is accepting applications to be a member of the committee until Sept. 13. A link to apply can be found here.