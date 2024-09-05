Mountain Mettle boxing event returns to raise money for charity

The event is sponsored by RISE Boxing in Jeremy Ranch. Owner Maryguenn, or "MG," Vellinga said the first mettle in 2019 was a successful event. But as with many things, the pandemic put a stop to it. Until now.

This year 20 fights are on the card and of the 40 competitors, eight of them are locals who train at RISE.

The event will be outside at the Corner Store patio on the plaza of Park City Mountain Resort. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for kids. VIP tables are also available with eight chairs for $500.

Vellinga said the event raises money for nonprofits and youth programs.

FULL INTERVIEW: "MG" Vellinga and Marc Gas Listen • 12:55

“We're doing this as a charity event, raising money for the Parkinson's Foundation as well as our own nonprofit,” she said. “We do scholarships for youth to box at a discounted rate, and then we also have a Parkinson's program. Parkinson’s patients benefit from the therapies of boxing and so that has been a really cool program that we've been doing for about a year and a half.”

Boxing is one of the programs offered through the Park City Community Foundation’s Youth United fund to provide reduced-cost activities for children regardless of their financial circumstances.

The event is sanctioned by USA Boxing. Vellinga said amateurs between the ages of eight and 40 are eligible to compete.

“The younger kids compete for three one-minute rounds,” she said. “And as you become an older and more elite fighter, you compete for three, three-minute rounds. So, these fights are quick. They're 10 minutes. We'll move pretty quickly through them and, yeah, it should be pretty action-packed.”

RISE Boxing / Instagram RISE Boxing offers youth programs

Marc Gas joined the gym about a year ago and is looking forward to his first amateur fight.

“This was a great way to give myself a goal, the same way that people that run may go into a marathon or a triathlon,” Gas said. “For me, having this event was a great goal and it's for a great cause. So, I couldn't think of anything better to prove to myself that the training and the consistency and everything we've put into the gym was a great chance to display it all of that.”

Boxers are asked to individually fundraise for the cause. Spectators can also choose to donate at the event.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday, and the bell rings for the first match at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.