Park City Mountain promotes Sharon Ottoson as next senior director of base operations

Originally from Blackpool, England Ottoson first came to Park City in 1998.

“My husband lived here in the 1980s and still had friends here, so we decided to take a winter off so I could see the area and learn to ski,” Ottoson said. “We did go back to England the following summer, but we were persuaded to return to Utah in the ‘99-2000 season, and after that we moved here permanently. There are so many things I love about Park City. The beautiful mountains, the seasons, the world class amenities within a small town heart, to name just a few.”

Ottonson worked in event management for the 2002 Winter Olympics. Following the Games, she joined Park City Mountain as manager of the central reservations team in 2004, later taking on a broader role involving lift tickets, season passes, and ski school sales.

Her position transitioned to senior manager of product sales and services after Vail Resorts acquired the mountain in 2014.

“I’m incredibly proud of all the work that has gone into making Park City the world class resort it is today,” Ottoson said. “It was really exciting to see the Quicksilver Gondola project come to life, connecting Park City and Canyons resort. And the resort’s focus on increasing access for all, including offering many programs to the local youth, has been a highlight.”

On Sept. 16 Ottoson will step into her new role as the resort’s senior director of base area and village operations. She will oversee parking and transportation, public safety, building maintenance, mountain housekeeping, signs and uniforms.

“I’ve watched many generations of families ski together at Park City, and I think that sense of welcoming is really special,” Ottoson said. “I’d love for more of our guests to know what incredible value our Epic Pass products are, and how to get the most out of the mountain.”

She replaces Mike Lewis, who was promoted to lead mountain operations at the resort in June.

A graduate of Park City Leadership Class 18, Ottoson lives in Heber with her husband Greg. She enjoys skiing, hiking, and riding the resort’s alpine slide and mountain coaster.