It’s not too late to register for this year’s Cardboard Boat Race

Kids and teens ages five to 15 can take part in the Park City tradition to close out summer.

Participants get three cardboard boxes and a roll of duct tape to create their watercraft.

On Saturday morning, they’ll race across the lap pool at the MARC. Competitors will have time between races to make repairs to their boats.

For boaters who want to try their luck, it’s not too late to sign up for this year’s event.

There’s a $40 registration fee for each boat.

Head to the PC MARC's website for details on how to sign up.