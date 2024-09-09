© 2024 KPCW

It’s not too late to register for this year’s Cardboard Boat Race

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 9, 2024 at 2:17 PM MDT
Park City Recreation's 4th annual Cardboard Boat Race
Tanzi Propst/Tanzi Propst/ iZnat Images Photo
/
Tanzi Propst
Park City Recreation's 4th annual Cardboard Boat Race

The fifth annual Cardboard Boat Race will splash off Saturday, Sept. 14, at the PC MARC.

Kids and teens ages five to 15 can take part in the Park City tradition to close out summer.

Participants get three cardboard boxes and a roll of duct tape to create their watercraft.

On Saturday morning, they’ll race across the lap pool at the MARC. Competitors will have time between races to make repairs to their boats.

For boaters who want to try their luck, it’s not too late to sign up for this year’s event.

There’s a $40 registration fee for each boat.

Head to the PC MARC's website for details on how to sign up.
