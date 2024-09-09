Park City seeking local artists for new public art installations

Park City Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen said the city wants to add artwork to the study rooms at the library.

“If you’re looking to apply, each artist will be selected to receive $5,000 for their original framed artwork,” Diersen said. “The theme for this project is called Park City’s palette, so we’re looking for artwork that represents Park City’s mountains, nature and trails, local landmarks, wildlife, outdoor adventure, heritage, Main Street and sunrise and sunsets.”

Diersen said the city has also put out a separate bid to decorate 19 new bus stops that are being installed around town.

“Most of this artwork will be placed on panels on the new bus stops themselves, and some of the stops do not have shelters, but rather a pole or a bench,” she said. “We’re asking artists to also consider kind of being creative with that negative space and coming up with some ideas or sculpture elements on those specific stops. The theme for this project is timeless connections, and we’re hoping to receive artwork proposals that help make connections to Park City’s past, present and future.”

Artists will be awarded $5,000 for each bus stop. Diersen said artists can apply for multiple bus stops, but they do not intend to award a single artist to fill all 19.

The city is also seeking an artist for a new shade structure that will be installed at the Creekside Bike Park next spring.

More information about the public art requests for proposals can be found here.