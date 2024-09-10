Deer Valley to detail Snow Park base plans at city meeting, open house

Wednesday marks the first time Deer Valley officials will meet with the planning commission since the city council established a public-private partnership with the resort in December.

The partnership is detailed in a letter of intent that outlines several requirements as Deer Valley seeks approval to develop Snow Park. The city council also moved to vacate public right-of-way on portions of Deer Valley Drive as part of the negotiations.

The resort wants to build a new ski-in ski-out village surrounded by hotels and commercial space on the existing parking lots.

A staff report for Wednesday’s meeting said Deer Valley hopes to have the first phase of the project approved in December. Resort officials said they want to begin construction next spring.

The first phase of the project under review by the planning commission involves plans to build a three-level underground parking garage and public transit hub adjacent to the Snow Park Lodge.

The garage is proposed to include nearly 2,000 spaces. The city council negotiated a 20% day skier parking reduction as part of the public-private partnership, in an effort to ease the traffic impacts of the development.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, Deer Valley will host an open house on Thursday evening for people to learn more about the resort’s plans.

Planning commission meeting information.

RSVP for the Snow Park Base Village Project Open House at Snow Park Lodge 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.