Park City Eccles Center’s winter performance series lineup includes dance, music and Olympic champions

The season begins this weekend Saturday, Sept. 14 with one of four free shows featuring the Excellence Concert Series .

Saturday’s show features “Broadway and Beyond” – a musical experience featuring songs from iconic Broadway shows, including “Phantom of the Opera,” “Les Misérables” and “Wicked.”

Executive Director Ember Conley said other free shows will happen in October, November and December.

“Excellence in Community is an organization that brings in professional musicians around from Utah and provides free concerts for the community.”

The musical duo Black Violin will perform Wednesday, Oct. 2, merging classical melodies with the rhythmic pulse of hip-hop.

Conley said several National Geographic Live shows are also on the schedule.

“Nat Geo Live we have three explorers coming in,” she said. “Andrés Russo, he's an expert in volcanoes. Nalini Nadkarni is a forest ecologist, and she's actually lived here, works as a professor at the University of Utah, but is world renowned for her studies in forest ecology and rainforest and then the last one is Doug Smith, absolutely phenomenal. He is a wolf expert with Yellowstone.”

The Andy Grammer concert set for October 19 sold out in five days when it went on sale this summer. There are about 20 tickets remaining, Conley said but none of the seats are together.

Conley also worked out a partnership with Park City resident and former US Ski Team spokesman Tom Kelly for a speaker series called “Behind the Gold.”

Park City Performing Arts Behind The Gold with Chris Waddell

She said Olympic and Paralympic athletes will take part in one-on-one conversations about how they got to be champions.

“This is a lead up to our 2034 Olympic Games,” Conley said. “And we are, of course, taking advantage of what we have here in Park City, Ted Ligety, Chris Waddell and Picabo Street, all scheduled to be in an interview type situation with the voice of the US Ski and Snowboard Association and Hall of Famer Tom Kelly.”

Other popular programs sure to be a hit with audiences are Bill Nye the Science Guy on Oct. 30 and the “Frozen Sing-Along" on Dec. 30.

A full rundown of shows and available tickets can be found here.