© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City School District adding two electric buses to fleet

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 10, 2024 at 11:50 AM MDT
(left to right) EPA Region 8 Chief of Staff Kelly Watkins, Park City School District COO Mike Tanner and Utah DEQ Executive Director Kim Shelley at a press conference at Jeremy Ranch Elementary Tuesday.
Parker Malatesta
(left to right) EPA Region 8 Chief of Staff Kelly Watkins, Park City School District COO Mike Tanner and Utah DEQ Executive Director Kim Shelley at a press conference at Jeremy Ranch Elementary Tuesday.

The Park City School District plans to get its first-ever electric buses next year, thanks in part to funding from the EPA.

Park City School District Chief Operations Officer Mike Tanner said the district could have two new electric buses by next summer.

Earlier this year the EPA announced the school district would receive $400,000 in federal funding to buy two electric school buses as part of its Clean School Bus Program rebate competition.

The money comes from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021.

At a press conference at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School Tuesday, EPA Region 8 Chief of Staff Kelly Watkins said the electric buses deliver numerous benefits.

“With zero tailpipe emissions, the clean school buses are really just an incredible advance for children’s health,” Watkins said. “They’re also better for the environment. Transportation is a major contributor to air pollution.”

Watkins said the buses are also quieter compared to their diesel counterparts.

Tanner said the federal funding won’t cover the cost of two electric buses — those can cost around $350,000.

However, the district won’t incur additional costs to purchase electric buses. The district adds around three buses to its fleet each year, as buses are on a 10-year rotation. Tanner said with the federal funding, two new electric buses will cost the district the same as buying two diesel buses.

Granite School District, which serves 92 Salt Lake County schools, and Vernal’s Uintah School District were also awarded funding to purchase electric buses through the federal program.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta